Rep. Austin McCollum (left) and then-Assistant Attorney General Ryan Owsley explain HB1674, which would become Act 526 of 2023, to the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on March 29, 2023. The law requires the AG’s Office to submit a rationale for certain settlement fund disbursements, but no rationale has been produced for the $30 million in opioid settlement funds disbursed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors set a July 23 hearing date for Tracking Arkansas co-founder Janie Ginocchio’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Attorney General Tim Griffin and Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH). The suit alleges the defendants violated FOIA by refusing to release public records related to the AG’s commitment of $55 million in opioid and vaping settlement funds for the National Center for Opioid Research and Clinical Effectiveness (NCOAR) at ACH.

ACH claimed it was not subject to FOIA because it is a private nonprofit hospital. It did not respond to a renewed request that outlined the three-factor test the Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled must be used to determine if a private entity is subject to FOIA, either in whole or in part. The AG’s Office produced some records and withheld others, citing the unpublished working papers exemption to FOIA without identifying which documents were withheld, how the exemption applies to the documents, and without redacting and releasing documents that contained exempt and non-exempt information.

The question of compelling public interest is whether building construction is an approved use of settlement funds under the Arkansas Opioids Memorandum of Understanding and the national Distributor Settlement Agreement, which define Approved Uses as “evidence-based or evidence-informed programs or strategies.” Hilary DeMillo, ACH media relations manager, said in an email that $35 million is budgeted for building construction and $20 million for research programs. Tracking Arkansas sought the legal analysis to justify the building construction as an approved use under the governing documents, and it appears those documents have been withheld under the unpublished working papers exemption, despite the AG’s public statements that the project is an appropriate use of opioid settlement funds.

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The Missing Rationale

One of the documents that should be in the AG’s possession that was not released is a rationale for the $10 million and $20 million payments to ACH in Q4 2023 and Q4 2024, respectively. State law requires the AG to provide a quarterly cash settlement report to the Arkansas Legislative Council or Joint Budget Committee. A.C.A.25-16-718(c) lists several requirements for the report, including a rationale for why funds were given to an organization when the settlement doesn’t direct funds to a specific entity.

The AG’s Office produced the Q4 2023 and 2024 cash settlement reports in response to the FOIA request, but the reports contain no rationale for any of the settlement disbursements listed. Since the AG’s Office did not specify what documents or categories of documents were withheld, it is uncertain whether the rationale was inadvertently withheld, incorrectly withheld under the working papers exemption, or whether the rationale exists at all. Each of these scenarios suggests FOIA or reporting statute violations.

Tracking Arkansas reviewed the documents posted on the General Assembly’s website for the ALC Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) Subcommittee, which reviews the AG’s quarterly cash reports, and found no rationales posted with the reports.

FOIA Request to BLR

On July 8, Tracking Arkansas submitted a FOIA request to the Bureau of Legislative Research (BLR), the agency that provides staff to legislative committees. The request asked for four categories of records: (1) any policies or procedures governing BLR’s responsibility to review these quarterly reports for statutory compliance; (2) training or guidance materials on that review process; (3) everything BLR holds concerning the Q4 2023 and Q4 2024 AG reports specifically, including any rationale ever submitted as required by 25-16-718(c)(3)(A)(iii); and (4) any record showing BLR reviewed the reports for compliance, flagged a deficiency, or determined the reports were compliant. And if BLR determined compliance review wasn’t its job, any record identifying whose job it is.

BLR Director Marty Garrity responded with copies of the same Q4 2023 and 2024 reports the AG’s Office produced, along with transmittal emails from the AG’s Office and between two BLR staff members. Garrity said these were the only records responsive to the request. When asked if BLR checks reports for statutory compliance, she copied and pasted the entire text of the reporting law and wrote, “Once we receive the report we do review the reports but if you are asking if we verify the data submitted, the answer is no.”

She did not respond to a follow-up asking if BLR checks to ensure that report sections like the rationale required by the law were included.

Based on the BLR exchange, the question is whether the rationales were produced as required by law and not submitted to PEER, or whether they do not exist at all. Either way, the statutory requirement has not resulted in public accountability.

25-16-718(c)’s Legislative History

What makes the matter of the missing rationale more interesting is that the reporting requirements were championed by the AG’s Office in 2023.

Before 2023, cash settlement reporting requirements lived in Title 4, tied to the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Act 526 of 2023 moved that reporting structure into Title 25, which sets out the powers of the AG, and extended it to cover settlement funds more broadly, which is how section c and the rationale requirement specifically came to exist in its current form.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Austin McCollum, told the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on March 29, 2023, that the AG’s Office helped draft it. Then-Deputy Attorney General Ryan Owsley joined McCollum at the table and took the lead in explaining the bill to the committee. Owsley called it a “common-sense codification” that ensures all settlement funds are “subject to the same kinds of transparency and reporting requirements as the ADTPA funds.” He told the committee: “We also think it increases transparency.”

Tracking Arkansas reviewed the AG’s quarterly cash reports from Q1 2023 through Q4 2025, and none of them contain rationales for discretionary settlement disbursements.

What Legislative ‘Review’ Looks Like on Video

If BLR’s review doesn’t catch a missing statutory element, the next question is whether members of the PEER Subcommittee catch it.

The subcommittee reviews “matters pertaining to the financial operations and fiscal performances of state agencies, departments, and institutions,” including “program performance and evaluation,” “efficiency in the operation of agency programs and services,” and “other matters pertaining to agency performance and accountability in the use of public funds,” according to the General Assembly website.

ALC-PEER Subcommittee co-chairs Rep. Frances Cavenaugh (left) and Sen. Jonathan Dismang hold a conversation while a Bureau of Legislative Research staff member reads a summary of the Attorney General’s quarterly cash settlement reports for the committee to review during its Feb.13, 2024, meeting.

At the Feb. 13, 2024, meeting, the AG’s quarterly report — the one containing the $10 million ACH disbursement — was named and briefly summarized in a batch alongside several other agencies’ monthly and quarterly reports, while the committee co-chairs Rep. Frances Cavenaugh and Sen. Jonathan Dismang were engaged in a separate conversation rather than listening to the summary. After the last summary was read, attention in the room shifted almost immediately to Sen. Missy Irvin and Dismang celebrating that UAMS had hit its fundraising goal for NCI cancer center designation — a genuinely newsworthy item, but one that consumed the room’s attention in a way the AG’s cash report, with a $10 million disbursement to ACH, did not.

At the May 19, 2025, meeting where the report containing the $20 million disbursement was on the agenda, no information about any quarterly report was read into the record at all. Dismang asked members if they had questions. Seeing none, he told them to “review” the reports on their own and adjourned.

That is the entirety of the legislative oversight this statute produces in practice: a report gets named in passing, or not mentioned at all, and members are told to go read it themselves.

The upcoming FOIA hearing is the next step in determining whether the public has a right to see both the legal reasoning behind a $55 million commitment of public settlement funds and the records state law appears to require. The AG’s Office promoted Act 526 as a transparency measure, yet three years later, the public still cannot determine whether one of its mandatory reporting requirements was fulfilled, whether the required records were withheld, or whether they were ever created. Those are precisely the kinds of questions Arkansas’s Freedom of Information Act exists to answer.

The court will ultimately decide whether the requested records must be disclosed. But regardless of the outcome, the reporting has already exposed a broader question: if a transparency law can require written rationales, legislative staff can “review” reports without confirming those rationales are present, and lawmakers can accept the reports without discussion, what meaningful accountability does the lawsuit settlement reporting statute actually provide?

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