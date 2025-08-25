News Column

If approved, the Arkansas National Guard could be the first Guard unit in the country formally deputized to conduct immigration arrests.

By Scott Perkins

If you blinked this week, you might have missed the quiet, methodical laying of a new national foundation. It wasn’t in a primetime address or a fiery tweet; it was in a series of bureaucratic maneuvers that, when connected, reveal a radical shift in how America polices its borders and its interior.

The Arkansas Blueprint: State Police & National Guard as ICE Proxies

The headline out of Little Rock is seismic: Arkansas is signing up its state troopers and potentially its soldiers to act as ICE agents.

On July 7, the Arkansas State Police inked a task force memorandum of agreement with ICE. Once troopers complete training, they’ll be able to stop people on the street, interrogate them about immigration status, and make arrests for deportation proceedings — without ICE present. This is the 287(g) Task Force model, a program suspended during the Obama years for racial profiling concerns but revived under Trump in 2025.

ASP spokesperson Cindy Murphy confirmed no troopers are deputized yet — training comes first. But once they pass ICE’s 40-hour course, the discretion to arrest rests with each trained officer.

Arkansas didn’t stop with the state police. On August 14, ICE’s website listed the Arkansas National Guard as having a pending application to join the very same 287(g) task force program. If approved, it would be the first Guard unit in the country formally deputized to conduct immigration arrests — a line the U.S. has historically refused to cross.

The National Canvas: 19 States, 1,700 Troops

Meanwhile, news outlets reported on a nationwide mobilization: nearly 1,700 National Guard troops across 19 states, including Arkansas, are being deployed to assist DHS and ICE.

The Pentagon insists these troops won’t be making arrests. Instead, they’ll be doing case management, transportation, clerical work, fingerprinting, photographing, and even DNA swabbing detainees so ICE agents can focus on “front-line enforcement.” The legal loophole? These deployments fall under Title 32 authority, which keeps troops under their governors’ command while sidestepping federal restrictions on using the military in civilian law enforcement.

Officials are careful to stress this is “logistics only.” But when soldiers in uniform are working inside ICE detention facilities, collecting biometric data, the boundary between administrative support and direct enforcement becomes paper-thin.

The ArkLeg Policy Analysis: Connecting the Dots

Look at the pattern:

The DC Test (Normalization of Military Presence): Deploy Guard troops in the capital for “crime control,” conditioning the public to soldiers on American streets.

The Arkansas Test (Expansion of Authority): Sign state police to the 287(g) task force, and push the National Guard into an unprecedented deputization role.

The National Test (Infrastructure Build-Out): Mobilize Guard troops in 19 states to process, transport, and warehouse detainees at scale.

This isn’t a scattershot of isolated policy choices. It’s a coordinated pilot program for a militarized immigration regime. Arkansas is the proof-of-concept state. If state troopers and Guardsmen can make arrests, transport detainees, and fill desert detention centers without significant blowback, the model is exportable — to every red state with a governor willing to sign the dotted line.

The Viral Takeaway

This isn’t just policy. It’s a culture shift. The imagery matters: convoys of state troopers doubling as ICE, National Guard troops staffing processing centers, detainees shuffled through desert camps far from lawyers and journalists.

The narrative being built is one of inevitability — overwhelming, militarized enforcement. Its purpose is not only to energize a political base but to sap the will of its opposition.

For policy watchers, the key isn’t to get lost in the outrage cycle. It’s to track the money and the memos. Who funds the overtime? Which governors sign Guard agreements? Which statehouses pass laws like Arkansas’s Act 426, requiring sheriffs to join ICE?

The border is no longer just a line in the sand. It’s being redrawn through your hometown, and the patch on the officer’s shoulder may be your state flag. Arkansas is leading the charge. The question is, who will follow?