Opinion/News Column

By Scott Perkins

They are no longer just testing the waters. They are building the machinery.

Last month, we connected the dots about the 287(g) program arming state police with federal immigration authority and the potential mobilization of National Guard units nationwide. We called it the “Arkansas Blueprint” — a pilot program for a militarized immigration regime.

Now, with a press release from the governor’s office, the blueprint is no longer a theory. It is official state policy.

On Sept. 9, Governor Sanders announced that the Arkansas National Guard will indeed be deployed to assist ICE with immigration enforcement inside our state. The announcement is a masterpiece of political messaging, carefully framing this unprecedented move as a necessary response to a “national crisis.”

“Support” Is a Slippery Slope

The governor’s announcement insists this mission will consist of “planning, analyzing, and monitoring.” They use words like “support” and “assist” to create a comforting distance between our citizen-soldiers and the work of immigration enforcement.

This is a deliberate fiction.

Let’s be clear: when you deploy uniformed military personnel to “monitor” and “analyze” for a federal law enforcement agency, they become part of the enforcement chain. National Guard troops performing administrative tasks frees up more federal agents for arrests and deportations.

This is not a passive observation mission; it is the logistical backbone of mass detention. The line between “support” and “direct enforcement” is not just thin — it is being erased before our eyes.

We are lending our soldiers for a political project that does nothing to address the actual public safety needs of our state.

A Prison Becomes a Border?

The rumors swirling around Franklin County show exactly where this policy is heading.

On Sept. 25, three ICE agents visited the proposed 3,000-bed state prison site near Charleston — a project already dogged by secrecy, ballooning costs, and local opposition. According to Franklin County Sheriff Johnny Crocker, the agents told a chief deputy at the scene that ICE is “looking into” building a detention facility there and that it could be built quickly. Crocker says Joe Profiri, a senior advisor to Governor Sanders, was also on site with the agents.

The public didn’t hear about the visit from the governor’s office. They heard it first from a local radio station, KDYN — the same outlet that broke the news of the land purchase last year. Residents and local officials have been left to speculate while the state moves ahead with plans on their land and, now, apparently entertains federal detention deals behind closed doors.

When asked about the visit, the governor’s spokesperson wouldn’t deny it. Instead, she framed the administration’s role as part of “ongoing conversations with the Trump Administration and federal immigration officials” on how best to “get violent, criminal illegal aliens off our streets.” The Department of Corrections confirmed that the Board of Corrections wasn’t told about the meeting until the next day and has “not been involved” in the discussions because “it would fall under federal jurisdiction.”

Sheriff Crocker is urging transparency: “Talk to the people. Be honest with people. Don’t lie to people. And if they don’t want it, then don’t put it there.” He also warned that Franklin County “does not have the resources… the structure… the highways” to host a massive ICE detention facility.

What began as a state-run prison plan — already criticized for its lack of public input and potential disturbance of Native American burial grounds — may now become something far larger and far less accountable: a fast-tracked federal immigration jail planted in the middle of rural Arkansas.

The Bottom Line: Arkansas Is the Test Case

This announcement confirms everything. The Arkansas National Guard is being woven into the fabric of federal immigration enforcement. Combined with the state police 287(g) agreement signed this summer — and now, ICE agents scouting Franklin County for a potential detention center — our state is operating a fully integrated, state-funded, mini-DHS.

The “Arkansas Blueprint” is no longer just about helping ICE. It is about building ICE here: soldiers for monitoring, troopers for arrests, and potentially an entire county repurposed as a deportation hub.

If it works here — if there is no significant political or legal blowback — it will be exported to every state whose governor is willing to use their National Guard as a proxy for ICE and their taxpayers as a funding stream.

The border is not coming to Arkansas. The Sanders administration is actively, deliberately, and with your money, building it here.

The question is no longer what they are doing. The question is, what are we, the people of Arkansas, going to do about it?

Share