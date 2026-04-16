Let me tell you about Sen. Terry Rice, and why I owe him a column’s worth of revised opinion.

In September 2025, Terry Rice looked like a chairman who didn’t know how to wield his power. In April 2026, he looks like something the Arkansas machine has spent three years training its opposition to become.

I covered the Joint Performance Review Committee hearing on Sept. 9, 2025. Rice was chairing. The topic: the Franklin County prison site selection. The star witness: Joe Profiri, former Corrections Secretary before Sanders whisked him into the governor’s office as a senior advisor.

Profiri didn’t show.

Didn’t call. Didn’t email. Didn’t have a staffer send regrets. Didn’t even reply to the invitation, according to Rice’s own account on the record.

And Rice? Rice fumbled, watching his committee get humiliated by a no-show bureaucrat. He called for a motion to subpoena Profiri. It failed on a questionable voice vote, and Rice just moved on. No roll call. No forcing his colleagues to go on record. No demanding accountability.

I wrote about it at the time. I was not kind.

That was six months ago.

The Terry Rice who spoke before the Joint Budget Committee on April 14, 2026, was not the same man. This Rice came prepared. This Rice had the numbers: Profiri’s salary, his benefits, the Vanir contract debacle, the total cost to Arkansas taxpayers. This Rice knew his amendment would be assigned to the personnel subcommittee. He knew it would die there because Sen. Breanne Davis chairs that subcommittee, and she is the machine’s chosen enforcer. Rice said so, out loud, on the record: “With the way the committees are stacked, you know it will likely die there.”

He made them kill it in public. He made every member of the Joint Budget Committee watch as the machine defended a $265,000-per-year no-show advisor who couldn’t be bothered to answer a legislative summons.

That’s not the Terry Rice of September 2025. That’s a legislator who has learned how to lose strategically. Who understands that sometimes the point isn’t winning the vote; it’s forcing the other side to show their hand.

The Red Shirt Wasn’t a Costume

When Rice appeared in Sen. Jimmy Hickey’s Facebook photo wearing the “Come On” caucus shirt, he wasn’t just signaling alignment. He was signaling that he’d found his voice. And when he spoke against Jamie Barker’s prison board confirmation on the Senate floor — one of the few Republicans to do so — he proved he wasn’t afraid of the governor’s retaliation list.

Now he’s filed the single most direct legislative challenge to Sanders’ personnel decisions since she took office. And he did it knowing it would probably fail. That’s not weakness. That’s weaponized futility, and it’s far more dangerous to the machine than a successful vote would have been.

What Changed

Here’s what I got wrong in September. I thought Rice’s failure to force a recorded vote on the Profiri subpoena showed a lack of diligence. It wasn’t. It was evidence of a legislator who hadn’t yet figured out how to fight a stacked deck.

He’s figured it out now. And the way he figured it out is worth naming, because it’s the same lesson the machine has been teaching its opposition for three years — and the lesson has finally been learned.

We’ve documented the machine’s playbook elsewhere in this series. Pressure test, adapt, normalize partial wins. Send Rep. David Ray to file an aggressive first strike — gutting FOIA, granting Attorney General Tim Griffin a substantive veto over ballot measures, hardening ad hoc power grabs into permanent law. When citizens overwhelm the first strike, retreat, form a sham task force, return with a narrower bill dressed in moral language. Accept a controlled concession. Embed the opacity. Move on.

The machine has been running that playbook on Arkansans since 2023. Rice sat through every round. He watched citizens win the first FOIA fight and then watched Sen. Bart Hester, Ray, Griffin and the governor come back through the special session and take it anyway. He watched the Arkansas Citizens for Transparency initiative get strangled in Griffin’s pre-ballot review. He watched Ray codify the overreach in HB1222.

He learned the playbook by being on the receiving end of it.

And on April 14, 2026, he ran it back.

Rice’s amendment is the aggressive first strike. Filed on the governor’s own appropriation bill. Forced into the open at Joint Budget. Every member watching. Rice announcing, out loud, that it would die in subcommittee — not because he miscounted, but because making the machine kill it in public is the point.

Tuesday, Davis’s subcommittee will provide the managed result. That’s the machine’s move, not Rice’s. His move already happened. He forced the position into existence, named the enforcer, and put the price tag on the record. The next vote on the next corrections appropriation, the next confirmation, the next budget line — those are easier to count now. The defenses are mapped. The defenders are named.

That’s how the machine has been winning for three years. That’s how it’s going to start losing.

The Tool They Can’t Disable

Here’s the other thing Rice understands, and why the amendment matters even when it fails.

The machine’s adaptations, all of them, have been about disabling tools. FOIA got gutted. Ballot initiatives got a substantive veto. Board independence got replaced with gubernatorial capture. When a citizen coalition finds a lever that works, the machine reaches in and breaks it.

Appropriation is the lever they can’t break. The Arkansas Constitution vests the power in the General Assembly. No captured board, no dark money pipeline, no Ray-sponsored workaround can reroute it. Sanders can install loyalists on the Board of Corrections — and she has. She can push through a settlement putting the secretary of corrections under her office — and she did. She can shelve the Franklin County prison when the politics turn — and she has.

She needs 27 Senate votes to fund it. She couldn’t get them five times. She still doesn’t have them.

That’s the ground Rice is fighting on. That’s the ground the “Come On” Caucus is organizing on. Caldwell, King and Wooldridge just proved that the machine’s dark money operation, deployed at full strength, cannot save a senator who has lost his district or take one from a senator who still has theirs. The coalition that blocked the prison five times is still largely intact.

The machine spent the money. It lost anyway.

The amendment will die Tuesday. Davis will chair. The subcommittee will hold. Profiri will keep his desk. And every member who defends him will be doing it in public, on the record, against the backdrop of a governor who just lost three primary fights in a row and is about to be asked to defend a $265,000 no-show position while rural hospitals close.

Hickey said it cleaner than I can, the night Caldwell won:

“Time to make PACs and dark money practices illegal from being controlled or directed by elected officials in the Great State of Arkansas. Come on!!”

The machine taught Rice the playbook. Now he’s running it on them. And this time, they’re playing on a field they can’t rig.

The motion to subpoena failed last September. The amendment to defund may fail in April. But the war? The war just got a lot more interesting.

Come on.

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