Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 21

This piece nails the deadline manipulation angle perfectly. The Curtis-Villines arrangement shows how nepotism works best when combined with procedural control tho, waiting till the last filing day isnt just about timing but about knowing nobody will challenge it. I've seen local boards operate this way where the real decisionsare made weeks before any public meeting. What makes this particuarly insidious is how the AAC board structure gives them mutual oversight over each other's employment basically accountability theater.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tracking Arkansas
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Level Up Consulting, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture