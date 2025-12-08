By Janie Ginocchio

Here at ArkLeg Bill Tracker, we follow the workings of Arkansas government, from the state capitol to the county courthouse. The true mechanics of power are often found not in public debate, but in quiet decisions made just before a deadline.

On the final day for candidates to file for office, the race for Saline County Clerk was decided without a single vote being cast.

Longtime Clerk Doug Curtis announced that morning he would not seek re-election. Within hours, only person filed for the office. With no opponent, they effectively won the office a full year before the 2026 general election.

To the public, it was a simple, uncontested transition. But a closer look reveals a web of long-standing relationships, reciprocal hires, and glaring conflicts of interest that stretch from Saline County to a powerful statewide organization.

This is the story of how personal alliances can shape public offices, and what happens when the lines between family, politics, and oversight become blurred.

Act I: The Web of Power

First, let’s meet the interconnected players:

Chris Villines: Executive Director of the powerful Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC). Former Saline County Collector, a position he inherited from his father.

Trevor Villines: Chris’s son. Current Benton City Council member, current Communications Director for Saline County, and, as of Nov. 12, the sole candidate for Saline County Clerk.

Doug Curtis: Current Saline County Clerk. Also a sitting member of the AAC Board of Directors, the body that hires, fires, and sets the salary for Chris Villines.

Josh Curtis: Doug’s son. AAC Government Relations Director. Also a Saline County Justice of the Peace.

The pattern is unmistakable. A decade ago, Doug Curtis, as County Clerk, hired Chris Villines’s son, Trevor, as a Deputy Clerk. That same year, Chris Villines, as AAC Director, hired Doug Curtis’s son, Josh. They literally hired each other’s sons, creating a binding, familial alliance.

Act II: The “Hand-Picked” Succession

This mutual back-scratching reached its logical, undemocratic conclusion on Nov. 12 — the final day of candidate filing.

As reported by the Saline Courier, Doug Curtis waited until that very morning to announce he would not seek re-election. Trevor Villines filed at 10:35 a.m., becoming the only candidate. With no opponent, he won the job without a single vote cast.

This wasn’t an accident. It was a privately arranged plan. Doug Curtis admitted it outright to the reporter:

“I waited until the last day to decide because I wanted to make sure the right person was in place. I wasn’t willing to hand over that office to someone I didn’t think would do a good job.”

He confirmed he had personally “visited with Trevor about filing.”

Let that sink in. The Saline County Clerk — the local official constitutionally charged with ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections — privately anointed his successor and manipulated the filing deadline to guarantee the outcome. Voters were deprived of any choice, debate, or alternative.

This is all kinds of wrong:

It subverts democracy: The office was never truly open. A small circle decided who would hold it.

It’s a glaring conflict of interest: Doug Curtis sits on the AAC Board, which supervises his son’s boss (Chris Villines). He is cutting succession deals with his boss’s son, Trevor. This is a profound entanglement of public duty and personal alliance.

It uses public office as a private asset: The message is clear: this office is “theirs” to hand off within their group.

Act III: The Impunity Factor

Why would these powerful players feel emboldened to operate so brazenly? Perhaps because when their ethics are challenged, the system often looks the other way.

Consider my recent experience with the Arkansas Ethics Commission:

Chris Villines was allowed to claim an “unintentional error” for filing an incomplete 2024 financial disclosure, despite evidence showing a pattern of failing to file required disclosures over eight years on a state council. The Commission dismissed the complaint on a technicality, refusing to review the full record of habitual non-compliance.

After that complaint was filed, Villines and the AAC’s lawyer used public funds to hire a private law firm to send a cease-and-desist letter to Scott Perkins, co-founder of ArkLeg Bill Tracker. This wasn’t a legal defense; it was retaliation.

While the Commission dismissed complaints against Villines and others on technical grounds, its inconsistency is telling. It shows that for the well-connected, the “spirit of ethics” is negotiable, and intimidation is a permissible tool.

Conclusion: This is Why We Fight

The Saline County succession is a perfect storm. It combines:

Multi-generational nepotism (Villines and Curtis families).

Cross-employment deals (you hire my son, I hire yours).

Election subversion (a hand-picked heir, no public contest).

A captured oversight board (Curtis overseeing Villines at the AAC).

Weak ethical consequences (dismissed complaints, patterned non-disclosure).

This is the insidious machinery of entrenched power. It doesn’t need to break dramatic laws; it simply exploits relationships, deadlines, and lax enforcement to operate as a closed system.

We started ArkLeg Bill Tracker to bring transparency to Arkansas government. That mission doesn’t stop when the process gets difficult or dismissive. It means we connect these dots. It means we show how a backroom deal in Benton is a symptom of a larger disease.

The fight for accountability isn’t over. We will continue to expose these arrangements, file the necessary complaints, and ensure that the “full picture” of unethical conduct is seen by the public, even if the Commission chooses to look at only one frame at a time.

Democracy shouldn’t be a family business.