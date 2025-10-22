Six months ago, we launched with a radical idea: give the public the same real-time tools as the lobbyists. The results — from ethics complaints to a mountain of evidence — prove it’s working.

For too long, special interests in Arkansas have operated in backrooms while the public was left in the dark. We didn’t believe this was an accident; we knew it was by design. So, we designed a solution: ArkLeg Bill Tracker.

Our mission was never just to track bills. It was to weaponize transparency — to turn the raw data of our democracy into a tool for public accountability.

In just six months, that tool is already delivering results. The proof isn’t just in our growing user base; it’s in the tangible impact we’re making together.

We’ve empowered citizens to file FOIA requests, unlocking hidden public records.

We’ve acted on public tips to launch far-reaching investigations, resulting in formal ethics complaints.

We’ve generated plain-language analysis that makes complex legislation understandable for everyone.

These are more than just features; they are citizen-led actions, powered by a platform built for accountability.

We’ve exposed the “shell game” of appropriation bills, tracked the labyrinthine path of special interest legislation, and connected the dots between campaign donations, lobbyist influence, and the bills that impact your schools, your water, and your wallet.

This is just the beginning. We’ve proven the model. Now, we need to scale it.

Where We’re Headed & How You Can Help

Our roadmap is ambitious. We’re building new tools to improve the function of the tracker, including matching legislators with their votes and their donors; and empowering a network of citizen journalists across the state.

But a weapon is only as strong as the arm that wields it. To keep this fight going, we need you.

1. Fuel the Mission

This work is not funded by grants or corporations. It’s funded by you. We have two primary ways for you to invest in a more transparent Arkansas:

Our GoFundMe: Supports our immediate, rapid-response needs — server costs, software, and legal fees. This is the tip of the spear. Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-grow-arkleg-bill-tracker-and-expose-corruption

Our Open Collective: For those who believe in long-term, sustainable change. This platform allows for recurring monthly donations and is our financial accountability hub, where you can see every dollar spent. Donate here: https://opencollective.com/arkleg-bill-tracker



Every dollar is a direct investment in accountability.

2. Amplify the Impact

You don’t need to be a donor to make a crucial difference.

Follow, Share, and Discuss: Engage with us on social media. Share our posts and videos. When you see our content, share it with a note: “You need to see this.”

Become a User-Investigator: The next major ethics complaint could start with you. Use the tracker. Read the summaries. Dig deeper into what looks wrong and submit your findings. Your eyes on the process are what make this work.

For six months, we have operated on a powerful principle: in the face of entrenched power, the people’s most potent weapon is the light of day. You have helped us hold that light steady.

Now, let’s turn it into a laser.

—

Scott and Janie

Founders, ArkLeg Bill Tracker