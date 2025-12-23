Welcome to your weekly roundup of accountability journalism from Tracking Arkansas. As the holiday season settles in, the political machinations in our state haven’t slowed down. This week, we followed the money — and the missing paperwork — to expose how power operates in the shadows.

Here’s what we published this week:

1. A Correction, A Clarification, and A Preview of What’s Next in Saline County

Our ongoing investigation into transparency failures took a new turn this week. We issued a correction regarding Trevor Villines’s Statement of Financial Interest (SFI) —it was filed with the Benton City Clerk, a fact we initially missed. However, this revealed a deeper, more troubling systemic issue: the Saline County Clerk’s office had retrieved a copy of that very SFI but failed to upload it or any other candidate SFIs to the public county portal.

The Takeaway: This isn’t just about a missed filing; it’s about an institutional breakdown in the transparency pipeline. We filed FOIA requests for the missing documents and internal policies. A full deep dive into Saline County’s election administration is coming after the holidays.

Read the full update and correction here.

2. [EXCLUSIVE] The Ghost Committee: An Attack Mailer Targets an Arkansas State Senator from the Shadows

Images of a mailer criticizing state Sen. Ron Caldwell on his record appeared on the Arkansas TEA Party Alliance Facebook page on Dec. 22. There’s currently no available information on who sent the mailers.

A glossy mailer attacking state Sen. Ronald Caldwell hit mailboxes, paid for by a group calling itself the “Freedom Forward Alliance.” There’s just one problem: the group doesn’t exist. Our investigation found no registration, no paper trail, and a website registered just days before the attack.

The Takeaway: This “ghost committee” appears to have already violated Arkansas law by spending money to influence an election without ever registering with the Secretary of State. The mailer’s focus on China, rather than Caldwell’s opposition to the governor’s prison plan, suggests a calculated, deniable attack from the shadows.

Unmask the ghost committee and follow the money trail here.

3. Ballinger Files Late Financial Disclosure, Raises New Questions

Bobby Ballinger’s Facebook page highlights this image; however, his financial disclosures don’t list farming as an income.

Following our report that he missed the legal deadline, Senate candidate Bobby Ballinger finally filed his SFI. But the belated disclosure — submitted just two days after our story — introduces as many questions as it answers.

Our analysis reveals glaring omissions: no listed bank accounts or investments (unlikely for a multi-business owner), a questionable “NA” on required regulatory disclosures for his regulated businesses, and a lack of evidence for his claim of being a farmer.

The Takeaway: Ballinger, who paid a consultant for “compliance services,” failed a basic transparency test. The incomplete nature of his filing suggests a pattern of treating disclosure laws as optional — a privilege of the politically anointed.

Read the full breakdown of Ballinger’s deficient disclosure here.

The Common Thread: This week’s stories all point to a political culture where the rules of transparency and accountability are treated as flexible for the connected. From institutional failures in a county office to shadowy out-of-state attacks and belated, incomplete disclosures from establishment-backed candidates, the mechanisms designed for public trust are being bypassed.

We’ll continue to follow these trails in the new year.

Towards transparency,

The Tracking Arkansas Team

P.S. Did you receive the "Freedom Forward Alliance" mailer or have a tip about political dark money? Email us at admin@arklegbilltracker.com to let us know.

