News Column

By Janie Ginocchio

This is part four in our series about the AG’s money machine.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin likes to cast himself as the state’s top watchdog. But when it comes to campaign finance, the watchdog is getting fed by the very industries his office regulates. Few examples are as stark as tobacco and the lawyers who profit from it.

Tobacco’s Money Trail

Griffin’s Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC has accepted more than $50,000 from tobacco companies and their affiliates.

Before AG (2020–2022): $20,000 from RAI Services (RJ Reynolds), Altria Client Services (Philip Morris), and Juul Labs while Griffin was still a candidate.

After Taking Office (2023–2025): The overlap between donations and enforcement actions became unavoidable.

Examples:

Q4 2023: $5,000 from Altria and $5,000 from RAI Services — at the same time Griffin’s office was overseeing enforcement of the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement.



Q1 2025: RAI Services gave $10,000 and Juul Labs added $6,600 — in the same quarter Griffin’s office announced Arkansas had received $47 million from the Master Settlement Agreement and the office was overseeing a $13 million settlement with Juul.

From Griffin’s own press releases: “My office enforces the MSA and various tobacco statutes.” His office certifies manufacturers, audits compliance, and litigates violations — directly against the very companies funding his PAC.

Straw Donors: The Motley Rice Example

If the tobacco companies’ direct donations weren’t troubling enough, the picture gets worse when you follow the money around trial lawyers.

One of the most brazen cases involves Motley Rice, a powerful out-of-state law firm whose profits are tied to tobacco litigation. In February and March 2025, two Motley Rice attorneys each donated $3,300 to the Gilmore Strategy Group PAC, run by the firm’s Arkansas lobbyist.

The PAC waited until May to cut a $6,600 check to Griffin’s primary campaign, which Griffin then reported splitting between his primary and general election accounts in June — a tactic he’s used before to skirt contribution caps.

This looks like a classic straw donor scheme: the firm’s lawyers give to a PAC, the PAC passes it through to Griffin, and the paper trail blurs the true source. All while Motley Rice has a direct financial stake in how the Attorney General handles tobacco settlements.

Why It Matters

The conflict here isn’t theoretical. Griffin is not some distant observer of tobacco policy — his office directly oversees litigation, settlements, and enforcement worth millions of dollars to Arkansas taxpayers. When tobacco giants and the lawyers who battle them funnel money into his political operation, it raises an unavoidable question: Whose interests come first — the public’s or the donors’?

The answer matters. The Attorney General isn’t just another politician. He’s the state’s lawyer, the one Arkansans count on to stand up to powerful corporations. But if the money trail is any indication, the corporations have already found a way to stand close to him.

In part five, we discuss how the AG accepted donations from gambling industry players in active litigation or enforcement with the state.

The AG’s Money Machine Series

Part 1: David Ray, the AG’s Half-Million Dollar Man

Part 2: The AG’s Campaign Without a Campaign

Part 3: Follow the Money: Griffin, Ray and Gilmore’s PAC Cash Loop

Share