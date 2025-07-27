Opinion/News Column

By Scott Perkins

President Trump’s executive order, “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets” isn’t just a policy shift — it’s a direct insult to every advocate, law enforcement officer, and clinician who spent years breaking down silos to build Arkansas’s Crisis Stabilization Units (CSUs). As someone who fought for the $5 million pilot program under Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2016 — working alongside sheriffs, mental health professionals, and county judges to divert the mentally ill from jails to treatment — I see this order for what it is: a regressive bulldozer aimed at dismantling decades of bipartisan progress.

The Spit in the Face: To the Disenfranchised

The order criminalizes survival, incentivizing arrests for camping or loitering while offering forced institutionalization as the only “help.” It ignores that 67 percent of homeless individuals have mental health or addiction issues, conditions our CSUs were designed to address voluntarily, without the need for a civil commitment.

To Proven Policy

Arkansas’s CSUs reduced recidivism and saved millions in jail costs. Yet the order defunds housing-first programs — the very approach that made CSUs effective — to prioritize unfunded mandates for involuntary commitment.Pulaski County’s CSU closed this month due to funding gaps, leaving law enforcement to handle crises with handcuffs instead of clinicians. Trump’s order will accelerate this collapse.

To Collaborative Governance

The order resurrects silos, pitting law enforcement against health providers. In 2016, we united sheriffs and mental health pros to establish CSUs as trauma-informed alternatives to incarceration. Now, AG Pam Bondi is directed to overturn consent decrees protecting vulnerable populations and undermining proven, community-based solutions.