President Trump’s new executive order prioritizes grants to states and cities that enforce bans on urban camping.

On July 24, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets” that represents a dramatic shift in federal policy on homelessness and mental health.

Rather than focusing on long-term housing, community-based services, or voluntary treatment, the order emphasizes institutionalization and law enforcement crackdowns. Here’s what you need to know:

Civil Commitment Expansion

The order instructs the Attorney General to:

Seek reversal of court decisions and termination of consent decrees that currently limit involuntary commitment.

Support states that commit homeless individuals with mental illness or addiction to institutional facilities for treatment if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.

In short, it pushes for a return to long-term institutionalization.

Crackdown on Public Encampments

The federal government will now prioritize grants to states and cities that:

Enforce bans on urban camping, squatting, loitering, and open drug use.

Remove homeless encampments and relocate individuals to rehab or “step-down” facilities.

This shifts resources from housing solutions to law enforcement sweeps.

Funding Priorities Shift

The order cuts support for harm-reduction strategies like safe consumption sites and defunds Housing First programs, which provide housing without requiring sobriety or treatment.

Federal funds will now be steered toward programs that make treatment compliance a condition for housing or services.

Law Enforcement Role Increases

Individuals arrested for federal crimes will be evaluated for civil commitment.

DOJ will make more funding available for encampment removals and expansion of drug and mental health courts.

Why This Matters for Arkansas

Arkansas has spent nearly a decade moving away from jail-based responses through initiatives like Crisis Stabilization Units (CSUs), which divert people in crisis to treatment voluntarily. By tying federal dollars to forced treatment and criminalization, this order directly conflicts with that progress.

And with Pulaski County’s CSU just closing this month due to funding gaps, the order may leave law enforcement with even fewer non-jail alternatives.

This isn’t reform. It’s a return to punitive, siloed responses.

ArkLeg Bill Tracker will continue monitoring the state-level impact of this policy and whether Arkansas legislators will push back.

Read our companion op ed on why Arkansas’s CSUs matter.