Something special just happened. Two powerful tools, built for the same mission, have finally joined forces at a pivot point for Arkansas.

It’s official: ArkLeg Bill Tracker and Tracking Arkansas are now one integrated ecosystem, designed to give you unparalleled power over your political awareness.

Think of it as your personal command center for Arkansas government as we move into the April fiscal session.

ArkLeg Bill Tracker is your radar. It’s constantly scanning the horizon, alerting you the instant a bill of interest to you is filed, amended or moved. It’s your early warning system.

Here’s what your new command center allows you to do:

Search bills, acts, and resolutions from the current session and historical archives.

Track legislation in real-time as it moves through committees and chambers.

Grade bills with your personal stance: Support, Oppose, or Watch.

Set Alerts to get notified via email when new bills match your saved keywords.

Take Notes privately on specific legislation.

Read Analysis from the Tracking Arkansas team directly on the bill page.

All at no cost.

Register for ArkLeg Bill Tracker

Tracking Arkansas is your reconnaissance team. Once the radar picks up a signal, we move in: we dissect the language, we identify the players and we deliver the strategic analysis straight to your inbox. It tells you why it matters and what happens next.

This synergy is what we’ve always dreamed of: raw data, filtered by your interests, and then elevated by relentless reporting and analysis you won’t find anywhere else.

We are building the definitive source for Arkansas political intelligence. From the local quorum court to the halls of Congress, if it affects Arkansas, we are tracking it, analyzing it and arming you with the truth.

You are now part of an exclusive group that refuses to be left in the dark. You are a Tracking Arkansas insider.

Share this with a friend who needs to be in the know. The more of us there are, the brighter the light we shine.

Sign up for your free ArkLeg Bill Tracker account today.

