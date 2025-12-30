Mailers promoting Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Blake Johnson, paid for by "New Generation, Inc.," which is not registered as an independent expenditure committee. (Photo: Provided by a reader)

Opinion/News Column

By Janie Ginocchio

While an unregistered group called “Freedom Forward Alliance” has attacked a state senator who opposed the governor’s prison plan, a separate entity is promoting her allies, according to public records and a reader tip.

A voter in Northeast Arkansas received mailers promoting Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and State Sen. Blake Johnson beginning in late September. The mailers state they are “PAID FOR BY NEW GENERATION, INC.” and list a Little Rock post office box. The mailers disclaim any authorization from a candidate or committee.

A close up of the mailers’ return address and disclaimer. (Photo: Provided by a reader)

Arkansas law mandates a specific process for political spending. Any group that accepts contributions exceeding $500 in a calendar year to make independent expenditures must first register as an independent expenditure committee (Ark. Code § 7-6-227). Only a registered committee can file the subsequent expenditure reports required by law. Any person or committee that spends over $200 on such expenditures must file detailed public reports monthly for as long as they spend money (Ark. Code § 7-6-220). The professional mailers received by voters indicate spending far over the $200 reporting threshold — and to spend that money legally, the entity must first be registered.

No Registration for Political Activity

As of Dec. 30, “New Generation, Inc.” or “New Generation” is not registered as an independent expenditure committee with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, according to a check of the online financial disclosure site and a phone inquiry with the Elections Division this week. The same inquiry confirmed that “Freedom Forward Alliance,” the subject of a prior report, is also not registered.

Business Filings Show Connections

A review of the Arkansas Secretary of State’s business entity database reveals:

An active business named “New Generation” (without “Inc.”) was formed on May 8, 2023. Its registered address is the Little Rock law firm Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP.

The organizer listed on the filing is Kevin Crass, an attorney at that firm.

The filing lists two directors: Jonell Caldwell and Shane Henry.

Separately, the database shows a business named “New Generation, Inc.,” formed in 1993, with a forfeited charter. Its address on file appears unrelated to the current activity.

Screenshot of the Arkansas Secretary of State’s business registration information for New Generation.

Biographical and Appointment Records

Kevin Crass’s biography on his firm’s website states he “has represented former Governor Mike Huckabee since 1997.” Former Gov. Huckabee is the father of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the current US Ambassador to Israel.

Sanders announced the appointment of Jonell Caldwell to the Capitol Zoning District Commission on Nov. 2, 2023. Caldwell is also a former chair of the Arkansas Board of Education under Mike Huckabee.

Shane Henry’s LinkedIn profile states he has served as general counsel for Sanders’ campaign since 2021.

Website and Domain

The group on the mailer maintains a website at newgenerationinc.org, which features a sign-up form for political updates. A WHOIS lookup shows the domain was registered on Nov. 23, 2023. The domain’s owner is listed as private.

Next Steps

The Arkansas Ethics Commission has the authority to investigate failures to register as a political committee and may impose penalties for violations, but it routinely relies on citizen complaints to initiate investigations.

This report is based on public records, official state databases, and verifiable biographical information. Tracking Arkansas follows political spending and transparency in state government. Tips can be submitted securely here through Substack or by emailing admin@arklegbilltracker.com.

