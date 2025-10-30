Chris Villines, AAC executive director, sends letter to silence Fair Report Privilege.

By Scott Perkins

This is what retaliation looks like on an expensive law firm’s letterhead.

Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) Executive Director Chris Villines and Chief Legal Counsel Mark Whitmore, using public funds, had their outside counsel send a cease-and-desist letter to me. Based on the timing, it’s clear to us they sent this letter simply because Janie filed an ethics complaint against Villines. They’re trying to use a document I signed when I left the AAC in 2017 as the basis for their threats.

Our response, which we’ve published in full below, calls their bluff and exposes this for what it is: a desperate and unconstitutional attempt to chill protected speech and punish a citizen for participating in the ethics process. We’ve also submitted their letter to the Ethics Commission for consideration in their investigation.

Oct. 29, 2025

Regina A. Young

Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, LLP

200 West Capitol Avenue, Suite 2300

Little Rock, Arkansas 72201

VIA EMAIL

Dear Ms. Young:

Your firm’s Oct. 16, 2025, letter constitutes a blatant attempt to use a government-funded organization’s legal resources to retaliate against protected First Amendment activity. Your demand for “assurances” is rejected.

Your letter fails to identify any specific or verifiable act by me that would constitute a violation of the 2017 Agreement. That omission is particularly significant given that the only recent event that could plausibly have “come to your attention” is my distribution of a press release — a core journalistic function — announcing that the Arkansas Ethics Commission had opened investigations into 10 separate complaints, one of which involved Mr. Villines. By framing that act of public communication in terms of “it has come to our attention” and “may be in violation,” your clients are asserting that the exercise of free speech and press rights constitutes “intentional harm.” That position is both legally frivolous and constitutionally indefensible.

The cease-and-desist is especially specious since I was not the person who filed the pending Arkansas Ethics Commission complaint against Mr. Villines. That complaint was filed by my partner, journalist Janie Ginocchio, against Mr. Villines in his personal capacity, not against the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) or because of his position as its director. His decision to engage outside counsel paid with public funds to issue a legal threat on behalf of the AAC therefore represents a misuse of taxpayer resources to intervene in a private ethics matter.

Furthermore, Arkansas law protects the accurate reporting of public records under the Fair Report Privilege. In Whiteside v. Russellville Newspapers, Inc., a case in which Ms. Ginocchio and I were defendants, the Arkansas courts held that this privilege applies even when documents were released unintentionally, provided the reporting is truthful and fair. While we have not yet reported on the 2017 Agreement itself, the AAC’s recent release of the document under FOIA makes it a public record, fully subject to accurate reporting. Any attempt to treat this record as confidential or to prevent its discussion would be legally baseless and constitutes a retaliatory misuse of taxpayer-funded resources.

Moreover, the letter’s timing and content appear intended to interfere with an active Ethics Commission investigation by attempting to intimidate the complainant and her family through veiled legal threats. If undertaken on behalf of a government-funded organization, such conduct raises serious concerns about obstruction, retaliation, and abuse of authority.

The 2017 Agreement does not — and cannot — supersede the Constitution. Reporting on public records, including this Agreement, is fully protected by the First Amendment and the Fair Report Privilege. Your attempt to reframe these protected activities as “intentional harm” reflects a legally baseless theory that, if accepted, would criminalize ordinary journalism and civic engagement.

Please be advised that your cease-and-desist letter has been submitted to the Arkansas Ethics Commission as evidence of retaliatory conduct in its ongoing investigation of Mr. Villines. Ms. Ginocchio and ArkLeg Bill Tracker are not parties to the 2017 Agreement, and we condemn your attempt to use that Agreement to intimidate them into silence.

We will not be intimidated. Any further attempt to enforce this unconstitutional effort to chill protected speech will be met with a vigorous legal defense. Should the AAC proceed with litigation funded by taxpayer dollars, we will oppose any attempt to seal records or impose gag orders, and we will ensure that the matter is litigated publicly — with discovery directed at exposing the misuse of public resources to shield a public official from accountability.

This matter is closed.

Sincerely,

William Scott Perkins

cc: Association of Arkansas Counties Board of Directors

Debbie Wise

Brandon Ellison

Jimmy Hart

Debra Buckner

John Montgomery

Kevin Cleghorn

Gerone Hobbs

Rebecca Talbert

Deanna SIvley

Brenda DeShields

Marty Boyd

Dana Baker

Selena Blair

Terry McNatt

Heather Stevens

Tommy Young

Doug Curtis

Bobby Burns

Share