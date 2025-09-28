Opinion

By Scott Perkins

Let’s stop being polite. Let’s call this what it is.

Arkansas taxpayers are being forced to bankroll a radical, federally driven immigration experiment, and you are being lied to about it. The curtain has been pulled back, and what’s behind it should terrify every single one of us who cares about local control, fiscal responsibility, and honest government.

The secret is out in Franklin County. After the land was quietly bought and the plans were drawn in shadow, a deputy’s sharp eye caught ICE agents on the proposed site, meeting with the Sanders administration’s controversial prison chief, Joe Profiri. This wasn’t just a casual visit, it was a confirmation of what some folks had suspected: the mega-prison debacle isn’t for Arkansas — it’s for ICE.

If this proposed prison becomes an ICE detention facility, it will be a federal problem being dumped on a rural county’s doorstep.

Now, connect the dots they don’t want you to see.

Your tax dollars are paying for state police to be trained as ICE agents. Your tax dollars are supporting a push to turn our National Guard soldiers into immigration officers. And now, your tax dollars are implicated in potentially building a secretive detention center for a federal agency, a facility that does ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to solve the real crisis you keep hearing about.

For years, the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association and the Association of Arkansas Counties have begged the state for help. Our county jails are dangerously overcrowded. We need about 1,500 beds for state inmates. This is a real public safety emergency.

So what is the state’s answer? A massive, federally-focused immigration detention center.

Let me be blunt: This could be a bait-and-switch of monumental proportions by using the legitimate, desperate pleas of our sheriffs as a smokescreen for a political project. They are fear-mongering about “violent criminals” while building a system that could potentially not house a single one of them.

The data doesn’t support their hype about crime, but if it did, an ICE facility would still be a grotesque betrayal of every county struggling with jail overcrowding in a state with one of the highest incarceration rates in the world.

This is the Great Arkansas Immigration Pilot Program, and you’re paying for it. It’s a three-part scheme:

This isn’t about public safety. It’s about political theater. It’s about building a stage for a national show of force, and Arkansas is the testing ground.

Wake up. This is happening in your name, with your money, and against the will of the local officials you elected to protect you. They are silencing dissent, ignoring local sheriffs, and lying about the purpose. The Franklin County prison is the proof.

Don’t just be outraged. Be loud. Ask your state representative, your senator, your county judge: Why are we funding a federal immigration pilot program while our own counties are drowning? The lie is the point. It’s time we proved them wrong.

Call to Action

ArkLeg Bill Tracker is not just watching. We are preparing to hold the administration accountable to the law. We will be tracking every day of delay on the House District 70 vacancy. The people of Senate District 26 have already been disenfranchised for a critical vote. We must ensure the people of House District 70 are not next. Stay tuned.

