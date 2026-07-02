Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

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Tucker Max's avatar
Tucker Max
10h

But Will Jones, being a short timer with no political future, could prove "problematic," shall we say, for everyone. (Too many commas, I know, but I was trying to avoid using "dangerous.")

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