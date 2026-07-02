In a letter sent to Attorney General Tim Griffin today, Arkansas Board of Corrections (BOC) member Lee Watson demanded immediate action against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for failing to appoint or authorize the appointment of outside counsel for the BOC in two lawsuits.

When the AG declines to represent a state board, commission, agency or constitutional office after being asked to do so in writing, state law requires the governor to appoint outside counsel or allow the requesting entity to hire its own. Anyone who violates the law is subject to indictment, and if convicted, can be fined between $200 and $2,000 and removed from office.

The board voted 4-3 to fire its independent counsel on Jan. 23 and has been without representation since. On Feb. 9, chair Jamie Barker, a Sanders appointee who was formerly her deputy chief of staff and is currently a partner at the lobbying firm Gilmore Davis Barker Group, wrote to the AG’s office invoking the special counsel law for the Amendment 33 case and the AG’s FOIA lawsuit against the board. The AG’s office responded the next day and confirmed that the board was entitled to request an appointment or hiring authority from the governor. Barker made the request to the governor on Feb. 11, and attorney Courtney Kennedy from the governor’s office acknowledged receipt of Barker’s request.

Almost five months later, the governor has yet to act.

“Sanders’ failure is inexcusable,” Watson wrote.

The letter also noted that Noah Watson (no relation) of the AG’s office “repeatedly and falsely” stated that the board is represented by Thomas Burns, the BOC’s staff attorney, who has not filed an entry of appearance in either case and has signed an affidavit affirming that he can’t represent the board in litigation due to capacity and ethical concerns. Despite this, he signed as “Counsel for the Plaintiffs” in a recent joint motion to lift the injunction in the Amendment 33 case.

Lee Watson referenced that injunction in his letter. Pulaski County Judge Patricia James’s October 2025 order included a prohibition on the state from interfering with payments to the BOC’s fired outside counsel. James appeared to frame the BOC’s right to outside counsel as constitutional and not through state law, writing,

“… the Court further finds that the Board’s constitutional authority to exercise ‘control’ over the Department necessarily includes the practical ability to retain and compensate special counsel to vindicate and protect that control in court, both today and in the future. Because legal representation is indispensable to the Board’s exercise of its constitutional functions, Plaintiffs are entitled to compensate their special counsel ….”

The letter requested that Griffin act on the indictment provision of the law against Sanders “immediately.” In an email sent with the letter, Watson asked Griffin to respond “tomorrow if possible,” and to let him know if it would be better to take the matter to “an elected prosecuting attorney to address.”

Watson may run into problems if he has to turn to Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones. He’s the same prosecutor who declined in June 2024 to pursue Legislative Audit’s criminal referral stemming from Sanders’ purchase of a $19,000 lectern with a state credit card from a company with political ties to Sanders and findings of potential record alteration. Griffin had already cleared the path by issuing an opinion that state purchasing laws don’t apply to the governor and other constitutional officers, giving Jones the ambiguity he needed to drop the matter.

Jones’ political ambitions soured earlier this year after acknowledging an affair with his chief deputy prosecutor. With Jones struggling to raise money, Chris Caldwell formed Safe Streets Arkansas, which funneled roughly $330,000 into Jones’ race, with $300,000 coming from poultry magnate Ron Cameron, the Arkansas Times reported. Caldwell is a lobbyist and a senior advisor for Sanders’ 2026 campaign.

Jones lost anyway. His successor, Bobby Forrest, Jr., doesn’t take office until January.

Background

After James ruled that two 2023 laws that shifted control of the Secretary of Corrections and the prison and community corrections directors from the BOC to the governor’s office and the secretary, respectively, were unconstitutional under Amendment 33, Sanders appointed three new members to the board in December, creating a 4-3 majority. One member, Boyce Hamlet, failed to disclose that his wife is a senior assistant attorney general who makes $135,000 a year when the board voted to fire its outside counsel. State law prohibits board members from voting on matters where they have a financial interest.

Two months after firing its outside counsel, the board voted 4-3 to accept settlements for the lawsuits. The settlement terms: the board must declare Acts 185 and 659 constitutional and admit that Watson and former board chair Benny Magness violated FOIA.

Watson and Magness are seeking to intervene in both lawsuits. The Supreme Court sent both cases back to circuit court, with James ordered to reconsider her injunction. The court reversed Judge Tim Fox’s dismissal of the FOIA lawsuit, which was dismissed on technical grounds before the case went to trial.

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