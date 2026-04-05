Friends —

On December 30, 2025, we published the first installment of The Arkansas Machine.

None of us knew how long it would run.

We just knew something had to be said.

Since then, you’ve read. You’ve shared. You’ve sent tips. You’ve asked how to help.

So here’s the truth:

We’re building something that independent journalism in Arkansas has never had — a civic engagement ecosystem where the people who believe in the work don’t just donate. They own a piece of it.

But before we get there, we need to do something more important.

We need to make sure we don’t forget a single scene.

The 50 Scenes Project

We are about to begin work on 50 pieces of original artwork — one for every NFT in a limited, one-time collection called the iTrack Arkansas “Like a Watchdog” PRESS PASS.

Each piece of art will document a critical moment, event, or character from The Arkansas Machine.

But we’re not going to sit in a room and guess what matters most.

We’re asking you.

Two categories. Your voice. No limits.

Category 1: Event of Significance (Timeline)

A specific moment, hearing, vote, leak, protest, filing, or fallout that you remember — and the rest of Arkansas should never forget.

Examples:

The first time a certain bill moved at 2 a.m.

A whistleblower document that changed your understanding

A hearing where the room went silent

The day a specific story broke and nothing was the same

Tell us: What happened? When? Why does it belong in the 50?

Category 2: Character (People)

Two kinds of people belong here.

A. Faces of The Machine

The people who built, defended, or quietly operated the systems we’ve documented. Not glorification. Documentation. Who is essential to telling the story?

B. Friends Against the Machine — #FriendsAgainstMachine #FAM

The citizens, activists, clerks, librarians, anonymous tipsters, or everyday Arkansans who pushed back. Who showed up. Who said no.

Tell us: Who are they? What did they do? Why should they be remembered in the art?

How to submit

Reply directly to this email (yes, it goes to a real human).

Or comment on the Substack post.

Just give us:

Category (Event or Character)

Name / description (as much detail as you’re comfortable sharing)

Why it matters (one sentence is fine)

We’ll read every single one.

What happens next

Over the coming weeks, we will:

Collect every submission Identify the 50 most powerful, representative, and historically significant scenes Commission original artwork for each Reveal the full 50-scene collection Open the waitlist for the NFT Press Pass — a lifetime founding membership that includes voting power, live investigation access, and more

But that’s later. Right now? We just need your memory.

A note on what this is (and isn’t)

This is not a sale. This is not a crowdfunding pitch.

This is an invitation to help us get the story right — visually, permanently, and as a shared record.

If you’ve ever read The Arkansas Machine and thought, “Someone should document that,” — someone is us. Meaning you and I. Oh yeah, you. Yep!

Let’s build the record together

We don’t know what the 50 scenes will be yet.

That’s the point.

Reply. Comment. Share this post with one other person who remembers.

We’re just getting started.

— The Tracking Arkansas team

P.S. — If you want to know more about the NFT Press Pass (pricing, benefits, voting power, waitlist), just ask. But for now, we’re focused on the art. Send us your scenes.