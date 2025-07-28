Construction workers are one of the groups most likely to be affected first if H.R. 1319, which makes it easier for companies to classify employees as independent contractors, passes.

In our first post in the Redefining Work series, we explained how H.R. 1319 and the Senate package would make it easier for companies to classify you as an independent contractor instead of an employee.

For low-wage and gig workers, this shift has very real consequences.

Who Are We Talking About?

Delivery drivers and rideshare drivers

Home health aides and personal care attendants

Janitors, cleaners, landscapers

Construction laborers and warehouse workers

These are the people most likely to be affected first — and hardest — by these bills.

For example, for package delivery drivers at companies like UPS, FedEx or Amazon, the company may now say, “We only care that the packages are delivered, not how.”

The company requires the drivers to buy fuel and uniforms and choose their routes.

Result: Contractors, not employees. No guaranteed pay protections, no benefits.

How the Bills Change the Rules

Redefining “control.” Today, if your employer:

Decides your schedule,

Provides training,

Evaluates your work step by step,

And makes you use their tools,

… you’re usually an employee.

Under H.R. 1319, as long as the company:

Lets you decide how to do the work, and

Makes you take on some financial risk (like buying your own equipment or insurance),

… they can call you an independent contractor, even if 100% of your income comes from them.

What counts as “risk”? It doesn’t take much:

Buying your own uniform, tools, or smartphone,

Paying for gas and vehicle repairs,

Carrying your own insurance.

These small requirements become a legal shield that lets companies avoid classifying you as an employee.

What You Lose When You’re a Contractor

Minimum wage and overtime pay

Paid sick leave or family leave

Workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance

Anti-discrimination protections under many federal laws

The right to unionize

A Big One: Payment Protections

Here’s something most people don’t realize: If you’re a contractor and they don’t pay you, you’re on your own.

Employees can file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor. Contractors have to hire a lawyer and sue for breach of contract.

No Guarantee You’ll Be Paid

A delivery driver finishes a week of deliveries. The platform refuses to pay for “performance” reasons. There’s no agency to call — just a private lawsuit.

A home health aide works for a client all month. The company ends the contract and pays nothing. No unemployment, no recourse.

A cleaner buys their own equipment as required. After two weeks, they’re told “you’re not a fit” and dropped without pay.

As a contractor, you can be cut off or left unpaid overnight.

Plain-Language Takeaway

For low-wage and gig workers, these bills mean fewer protections, more costs, and no guarantee of a paycheck.

This is not about “flexibility.” It’s about shifting risk from companies to people who can least afford it.

In Part 3 of this series, we examine how H.R. 1319 could impact hospitals and health care workers.