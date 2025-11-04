Opinion

By Janie Ginocchio

At ArkLeg Bill Tracker, we focus on the levers of power in Arkansas. But sometimes, a story from Washington D.C. shines a blinding light on a pattern playing out in our own backyard. The parallel is too stark to ignore, and it reveals a core strategy of modern political power: delay is the weapon.

In both the Arkansas special election cases and the national fight over SNAP benefits, time is not on the side of the citizens. In fact, for the administrations in power, running out the clock is the point.

The Arkansas Cases: Denying Representation Through Calendar Math

As our readers know, we are parties in the successful lawsuit over the House District 70 special election. The facts are clear: Rep. Carlton Wing resigned on Sept. 30, 2025. State law requires a special election to be held “as soon as practicable.”

The Governor’s proclamation set the election for June 9, 2026 — conveniently after the April 2026 fiscal session where the state’s budget is decided.

Why does this date matter? Because if the citizens of District 70 have no vote during the fiscal session, they have no say in how their tax dollars are spent. The delay achieves a specific goal: taxation without representation. The Governor’s appeal of the court’s ruling continues this delay, betting that the legal process will outlast the very session the lawsuit aims to make relevant.

This ruling came just days after a nearly identical victory regarding Senate District 26, where Judge Patricia James called the delay an “infringement of a constitutional right.”

The state’s response to both judicial rulings? Appeal. More delay.

The National Case: Starving Aid Through Bureaucratic Time

Now, look at the national stage. Two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must use existing funds to continue SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

The administration’s response? After initial defiance, they announced a solution designed to fail: partial benefits that could take “weeks or even months” to actually reach people.

The goal is not to solve the hunger crisis; it is to run down the clock. By the time the funds are distributed, the political landscape may have shifted, the courts may be bogged down in new challenges, and the administration will have weathered the initial storm. The delay itself is a form of policy—it manages the political problem by making the legal victory meaningless for those it was intended to help.

The Common Tactic: Weaponized Inefficiency

The pattern is now undeniable:

In Arkansas, delay denies a political right (representation) by ensuring a community is voiceless during a key decision-making period.

In Washington, delay denies a human right (food) by ensuring assistance is too little, too late.

In both cases, the executive branch is not just resisting a court order. It is using the machinery of government — the appeals process, the bureaucratic “recalculation,” the warning of “system updates,” and election law deadlines — to ensure that the citizen’s victory in court is defeated by the calendar in reality.

Why This Matters for Arkansas

We track power. And we are now tracking one of its most potent and cynical tools: the strategic use of delay.

For the citizens of District 70 and District 26, every day the appeal drags on is a day closer to a fiscal session without a vote. The state is betting that our resolve, and our resources, will fade before theirs does.

The SNAP case is a national warning flare. It shows us that a legal win is only the first battle. The war is fought in the trenches of implementation, where deadlines are stretched, processes are slowed, and the urgent needs of citizens are met with the calculated lethargy of the state.

At ArkLeg Bill Tracker, we understand that time is a resource. Our mission is to ensure that the government’s clock runs at the same speed as the people’s. We won our case. We are fighting the appeal. And we will continue to expose the weaponization of delay, because in a democracy, the people’s time must not be used against them.

We are Tracking Arkansas. And we are watching the clock.

