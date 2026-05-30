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While established Arkansas media consider us mere bloggers, Janie and I have decades of experience in the newspaper industry. I’ve led newsrooms in Stuttgart and Russellville and was the publisher of the Paragould Daily Press. We’ve been in the trenches, and we’ve coached reporters to sweepstakes and general excellence prizes. And it’s our professional opinion that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s coverage of Wednesday’s Board of Corrections meeting and board member Boyce Hamlet’s conflict of interest lacked crucial reporting and context.

The Story Before the Story

Two weeks ago, Tracking Arkansas broke the story about Hamlet’s conflict and published a detailed analysis of the legal issues. We cited Arkansas Code § 21-8-1001(a)(1), which states that no “board member of an entity receiving state funds shall participate in, vote on, influence, or attempt to influence an official decision if the member has a pecuniary interest in the matter under consideration by the board, commission, or entity.”

We explained that Hamlet’s wife is a senior attorney for the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, the very office actively litigating against the Board of Corrections. We noted that her employment is the financial interest at issue.

We anticipated the obvious deflection: “She hasn’t entered an appearance on these specific cases.” And we explained, with statutory text, why that fact has no bearing on the conflict-of-interest statute.

The same day we published, Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition with the Arkansas Supreme Court asking it to shut down circuit court proceedings in his FOIA lawsuit against the board, where the conflict issue could be raised by former board chair Benny Magness and current board member Lee Watson, who seek to intervene in the FOIA lawsuit. The Supreme Court held a hearing on the issues and declined to order expedited consideration.

What the ADG Reported

The Democrat-Gazette article includes the following statement:

“Lydia Hamlet has not entered an appearance in any of the cases involving the attorney general’s office and the Board of Corrections.”

That is a factual statement. The article also reports that Watson cited a state law barring board members from participating in decisions in which they have a financial interest. Watson is quoted: “It doesn’t give an option. He has to.”

Then the article moves on.

What Readers Were Not Told

One fact the ADG reported without noting its significance: Hamlet voted on the recusal motion himself. The board member whose conflict was the subject of the motion — the member Watson said was legally required to recuse — voted on whether he had to recuse, with no independent legal counsel in the room.

The article does not quote the governing statute and does not explain the legal standard established by Arkansas Code § 21-8-1001. It does not define “pecuniary interest.” It does not examine the statute’s exceptions. And it does not explain whether the fact that Lydia Hamlet has not entered an appearance has any bearing on the legal question being debated.

As a result, readers are presented with a factual detail that appears relevant without being given the legal framework necessary to evaluate its significance.

The Reporting Question

Watson’s argument was not political. It was legal. He was arguing that Arkansas law required recusal. The board voted 4-3 against his motion. But the board’s vote does not answer the legal question. The statute does.

Watson handed the newspaper § 21-8-1001(a)(1) on a silver platter in a public meeting, and they printed his quote without checking whether he was right. That is not investigative journalism; that is basic fact-checking. You pull the statute. You read it. You ask whether it says what the person citing it says it says. You find out what the exceptions are. You do the work.

The Missing Context

Any reporter who has followed this board understands that it has been the subject of an executive capture effort — four members appointed by the governor, including her former deputy chief of staff-turned-lobbyist, a deputy secretary of state, a former legislator who’s now a lobbyist, and a former investigator in the AG’s office whose wife works for the AG.

Three of those members were appointed almost immediately after the governor lost in court over the constitutionality of Acts 185 and 659 of 2023, which shifted the BOC’s hiring, firing, and supervisory authority over the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and the department’s division heads to the governor’s office and the DOC secretary, respectively.

Those four appointees voted in January to fire the board’s independent legal counsel and then voted March 30 to accept two settlements from the AG’s office that would 1) declare Acts 185 and 659 constitutional despite the circuit court’s ruling, and 2) admit the board, specifically Watson and Magness, violated FOIA.

That context is not background color; it is the reason Watson’s recusal motion matters. It is the reason the 4-3 vote is not a routine disagreement. It is the reason Amendment 33, the constitutional provision designed to keep this board independent of the executive branch, is the legal framework within which every action this board takes must be evaluated.

A reader encountering this story for the first time would have no way of knowing that the 4-3 vote was not a routine policy disagreement but the latest action by a board majority with documented ties to the executive branch, voting to protect a conflicted member whose vote enabled the settlements that advance the governor’s consolidation of power over the prison system.

On Attribution

Tracking Arkansas attributes. We cite, we link. When we build on reporting from other outlets — including the ADG — we name them, we quote them fairly, and we send our readers to their work. That is what a publication of record does.

The conflict allegation did not originate at Wednesday’s meeting. We first reported the conflict issue and the statutory framework on May 15.

The ADG’s article does not acknowledge prior reporting. Readers can decide for themselves whether that matters.

We believe chronology matters. We believe readers deserve to know where stories originate. And we believe that when legal arguments are reported, readers deserve access to the legal framework necessary to evaluate them.

We will keep citing them like we do the Arkansas Times, the Arkansas Advocate, Conduit News, local TV stations, and national outlets. We will keep linking to them. We will keep doing the work of a real publication of record.

The Bottom Line

The issue before the Board of Corrections was not simply whether members disagreed about a conflict of interest; the issue was whether Arkansas law required a board member to recuse.

The Democrat-Gazette reported the dispute, but it did not explain the law that governs it, or why the dispute is important.

That omission is the difference between reporting a controversy and helping readers understand it.

There is a difference.

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