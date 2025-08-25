News Column

On July 31, 2025, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin used his official Facebook page to vow continued action against Medicaid fraud — even as his office has declined to press for oversight of Deloitte’s troubled $345 million eligibility contract.

By Janie Ginocchio

(This is the last installment of our three-part series, “Contracts, Campaigns and Closed Loops: The Politics of Policy.”)

Arkansas’s Attorney General is supposed to be the people’s lawyer — the official charged by the Constitution to protect Arkansans, including as consumers of health care. But when it comes to Deloitte’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility contract, Attorney General Tim Griffin is entangled in the same loop of influence that shields Deloitte from accountability.

The Gilmore Brothers and Griffin

The web runs through the Gilmore family.

Jon Gilmore, a longtime political operative, runs Gilmore Davis Strategy Group (GDS Group) and its PAC. That PAC, funded largely by Jon’s own firm, made Griffin its biggest beneficiary. GDS Group lobbies for Deloitte.

Sen. Ben Gilmore, Jon’s brother, came straight out of Griffin’s office into the Arkansas Senate, where he now co-chairs the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) and sits as an ex-officio on nearly every ALC subcommittee. Those committees decide whether contractors like Deloitte keep their multimillion-dollar state deals.

Griffin himself worked in the Bush–Cheney political machine around the same time as Jon Gilmore — a crucible where both learned the mechanics of partisan hardball.

Instead of standing outside this loop to police it, Griffin is inside it.

Scott Perkins: The Citizen Left Stranded

Arkansans like Scott Perkins, co-founder of ArkLeg Bill Tracker, bear the cost of that circuit.

In July 2025, Perkins discovered Deloitte’s eligibility system had wrongly merged his household with his ex-wife’s, blocking him from purchasing health insurance on the federal Marketplace — despite a court order requiring him to cover his daughter. He took his case to the ALC and asked for an oversight review of Deloitte’s system.

In an Aug. 8 email, Bureau of Legislative Research Director and ALC legislative analyst Marty Garrity wrote to Perkins in response that ALC didn’t have the capacity to “audit” the contract.

“However, I would suggest contacting the Attorney General’s office or the Inspector General’s office as they may be more capable of performing an audit regarding this matter,” Garrity wrote.

The problem was that Perkins had copied the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG), housed in the AG’s office, on all of his correspondence with ALC, and had copied the AG’s office directly when he first reached out to OMIG and the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

There was no response.

Griffin, who routinely issues press releases about Medicaid fraud prosecutions against ordinary Arkansans, stayed silent when faced with systemic errors by Deloitte that harmed families and may have defrauded taxpayers.

The Backside of the Loop: Paybacks and Pressure

The loop doesn’t just reward allies. It punishes opponents.

Ben Gilmore entered the legislature directly from Griffin’s office, ensuring Griffin’s influence runs through the ALC.

Jon Gilmore and Griffin share Bush–Cheney campaign roots, where they learned the playbook of partisan loyalty and payback.

And when citizens or advocates step out of line, they find themselves on the wrong end of that machinery.

Perkins knows this firsthand. In 2023, he was a paid lobbyist against a Griffin-backed anti-affirmative action bill, SB71, and was the first to expose its little-known provision that rewrote liquor permitting rules. This provision represented a major policy shift, moving authority away from local residents and toward consumers – the group the AG is constitutionally charged to defend. The bill was defeated, but it was revived in 2025 as SB3, which passed.

Now, as Scott presses for oversight of Deloitte’s eligibility failures, he once again finds himself at odds with Griffin and his allies.

Why Griffin’s Conflict Matters

Here’s the problem:

Deloitte pays Jon Gilmore’s firm to lobby.

Jon Gilmore’s PAC contributes to Griffin.

Ben Gilmore, Jon’s brother, co-chairs the ALC that shields Deloitte’s contracts.

ALC staff referred Perkins to Griffin.

And on the backside of the loop, citizens and advocates who oppose Griffin’s agenda — from SB71 to Deloitte oversight — find themselves ignored or steamrolled.

The Bottom Line

Arkansas’s top consumer advocate is captured.

When citizens like Scott Perkins raise legitimate complaints about Deloitte’s system, they are met with silence — because the Attorney General is financially and politically bound to the same loop that protects Deloitte. And when those same citizens oppose his power plays, they become targets of payback politics.

Until Arkansas breaks these ties, the watchdog will remain inside the loop, and families will keep paying the price.

Editor’s Note

This concludes our three-part series, Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops: The Politics of Policy.

Part 1 traced how Deloitte, despite a failed $345 million Medicaid eligibility system, continues to win contract renewals through a money-and-influence loop anchored by Sen. Ben Gilmore.

Part 2 exposed the disclosure problem: campaign consultants doubling as lobbyists, firms funding their own PACs, and Deloitte itself using a $2.3 million PAC to time contributions just as national scrutiny peaked.

Part 3 showed how Attorney General Tim Griffin — Arkansas’s constitutionally charged consumer protector — is compromised by the same loop, financially tied to Jon and Ben Gilmore while ignoring systemic harm caused by Deloitte’s failures.

The lesson is stark: when contractors, consultants, and elected officials collapse into one closed system, Arkansans lose both accountability and protection.

But this isn’t the end of the story. In the course of reporting this series, we uncovered troubling discrepancies in Griffin’s own campaign finance reports — including over-the-cap contributions, questionable expenditures, and timing games that stretch back to 2023.

Our next series will turn squarely to those findings. Because if the state’s top watchdog is breaking campaign finance law, then Arkansas has a deeper accountability crisis than one contractor’s contract.

Stay tuned.

Share