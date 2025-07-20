Opinion/News Column

A screenshot from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s campaign finance portal shows quarterly non-itemized political contributions made by the Deloitte Political Action Committee. Between June 2024 and June 2025, Deloitte reported more than $1.9 million in disbursements—classified in each report as “Non-Itemized Monetary Contributions to Candidates and Committees”—raising transparency concerns about where the money went and how it may influence state contracting decisions.

When a contractor holds over $400 million in state technology contracts — and that contractor is under national scrutiny for Medicaid eligibility system failures — you’d hope every dollar of political influence is tracked. But in Deloitte’s case, the money trail only raises more questions.

Deloitte PAC Was Formed in Arkansas Just as National Scrutiny Peaked

In April 2024, Deloitte registered a political action committee (PAC) in Arkansas.

At that exact moment:

The company was the subject of multiple lawsuits and federal complaints related to botched Medicaid eligibility systems in several states,

KFF Health News reporters were actively investigating Deloitte’s performance and systemic flaws, including in Arkansas,

And a scathing FTC complaint had been filed in Texas, where Deloitte’s system failures led to widespread benefit denials.

That’s when Deloitte chose to enter Arkansas politics with a PAC that would go on to report $1.9 million in “non-Arkansas” contributions within a single year.

Staggered Reporting, Strategic Giving: A Playbook for Quiet Influence

Just months after forming its Arkansas PAC, Deloitte cut checks for $500 to $1,000 each to eight legislators, including the House Speaker, Senate President Pro Tempore, House Majority Leader, and the co-chair and members of the committee that reviews contracts like Deloitte’s $430+ million Medicaid eligibility renewal.

According to Deloitte’s Q2 PAC report, all eight contributions were issued on June 25, 2024.

But the donations weren’t reported by the legislators until weeks — and in some cases, months — later, with receipt dates ranging from July 12 to August 20. That’s a nearly six-week spread, even though all the checks were cut the same day. This delay isn’t explained by mail. Instead, it aligns with a common but troubling Arkansas custom: checks are often hand-delivered by lobbyists during in-person meetings.

This practice allows major donors to stage the timing of disclosure, handing over checks in private while keeping the public in the dark until long after the money has moved.

The timeline is revealing. On June 24, KFF Health News published a national investigation exposing critical flaws in Deloitte’s Medicaid eligibility systems, including failures in Arkansas. The very next day, Deloitte cut its eight checks. The story didn’t reach Arkansas readers until July 8, when it was republished by the Arkansas Advocate. Just four days later, the first legislator — House Majority Leader Howard Beaty — reported receiving his contribution. Over the next six weeks, the rest followed. All the money had been committed on one day, but its delivery was staggered to avoid scrutiny, right as Deloitte’s credibility and contracts were coming under fire.

A snapshot from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s campaign finance database shows the top individual recipients of contributions from the Deloitte Political Action Committee. Eight legislators who serve on the Arkansas Legislative Council received $500-$1,000 in donations.

Arkansas Had a Warning in 2018

This isn’t the first time concerns about Deloitte’s eligibility systems reached Arkansas. A 2018 investigative report from the Arkansas Times spotlighted serious issues in Rhode Island, where Deloitte’s Medicaid and social services system rollout was so flawed it resulted in benefits being cut off, legal complaints, and public outrage.

That system quickly became a national example of what can go wrong when states outsource core services to large contractors without adequate oversight.

Arkansas lawmakers were on notice. The state’s own $342 million eligibility system contract with Deloitte had just launched, and the article raised legitimate questions about whether Arkansas was next in line for disaster.

Six years later, those concerns proved justified.

1.9 Million in “Non-Arkansas” Political Spending Remains a Black Box

Even more troubling is what Deloitte didn’t disclose: the destination of nearly $2 million in political contributions they labeled “non-Arkansas transactions.”

That means the money was disbursed outside of Arkansas, and because of how campaign finance disclosure works, we don’t know where it went.

Did that money go to national PACs or political party committees that later gave money back to Arkansas actors?

Did it support governors, lawmakers, or national organizations who help shape Medicaid policy and protect Deloitte’s contracts?

There’s no way to know. And that’s the problem.

ALC Renewed Deloitte’s Contract in December 2024 Without Asking a Single Question

On December 17, 2024, the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Review subcommittee voted to renew Deloitte’s contract.

There was no public debate, no inquiry into the KFF report, and no mention of campaign donations, even though several voting or ex-officio members had received checks just months earlier.

That’s why ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founder Scott Perkins, who was harmed by Deloitte’s eligibility system errors, submitted a formal request to the ALC asking for an oversight review.

The people of Arkansas deserve answers.

Questions That Deserve Real Oversight

Why did Deloitte form a PAC in Arkansas in the middle of national investigations?

Why did the company’s only Arkansas contributions go to legislators who sit on the ALC?

Why were those donations reported by Deloitte in June, but not reported by lawmakers until July and August?

Where did the $1.9 million in “non-Arkansas” spending actually go?

Could any of that money have been rerouted into Arkansas through other political committees?

Why doesn’t Arkansas require contractors with active state contracts to disclose all political contributions, even if made in other states?

The Bottom Line

We’re not saying this is illegal. But we are saying this: it doesn’t pass the smell test.

A multibillion-dollar company under national fire forms a PAC in Arkansas at the height of scrutiny. That PAC gives money to lawmakers overseeing its contracts. The timing is off. The public is in the dark. And no one in government asks why.

It’s time for them to start.

Because while families suffer from broken Medicaid systems, Deloitte’s influence machine keeps humming.

Let’s shine some light on the $1.9 million question.