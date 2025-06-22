Breaking Down the Potential Fiscal Fallout of OBBB

When Arkansas lawmakers passed the Department of Human Services appropriation (Act 788) earlier this year, they made headlines for including a new line-item to support statewide Summer EBT for the 2025 summer break.

The budget includes $50.5 million in funding for the Summer EBT program, a significant investment aimed at meeting the needs of over 350,000 low-income children across the state. The program provides families with $120 per child to help cover grocery costs when school is out.

But just as the ink dried on the appropriation, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) — a federal budget reconciliation measure that would restructure SNAP, shift costs to states, and redefine who qualifies for help.

If the U.S. Senate passes OBBB in its current form, the foundation of Arkansas’s Summer EBT investment will be shaken.

What the Summer EBT Appropriation Covers (and What It Costs)

Added to Act 788 as a regular line-item for the first time in 2025, the Summer EBT appropriation includes:

$50,555,398 for Summer EBT in FY2025–2026

Roughly $47 million in federal funds

A $2.9 million state match, which is funded with medical marijuana revenue

Eligibility tied to SNAP and free/reduced lunch status

According to DHS testimony before the Joint Budget Committee, 293,000 children received Summer EBT in 2024. The state expects 350,000 or more children to be eligible in 2025.

Federal funds are issued directly to families via EBT cards, while the state match covers administrative costs.

What OBBB Would Change

If passed by the Senate, OBBB would:

Raise the SNAP work requirement exemption age from 54 to 64

Narrow the definition of a dependent child from under 18 to under 7

Require states to pay 5% of SNAP benefit costs (currently 0%)

Require states to cover 75% of administrative costs (currently 50%)

The Congressional Budget Office projects a $128 billion federal cost shift to the states between 2025–2034.

Predictive Financial Impacts for Arkansas

If OBBB passes:

Fewer Kids Will Be Eligible for Summer EBT

Under current federal rules, children whose families receive SNAP are automatically enrolled in Summer EBT.

If OBBB narrows who qualifies as a dependent child under SNAP — from under age 18 to under age 7 — many families will lose eligibility.

As a result, children ages 7–17 who currently receive benefits may no longer qualify.

An estimated 50,000–100,000 children in Arkansas could lose access to Summer EBT benefits they qualify for today.

Administrative Burden Will Increase

If OBBB passes, Arkansas will see a sharp increase in the administrative burden of managing Summer EBT, school meals, and SNAP enrollment. Here’s why:

Loss of Automatic Enrollment: Currently, children from families receiving SNAP are automatically certified for Summer EBT and free school meals. This system relies on data-sharing between the Department of Human Services (DHS) and school districts. If families lose SNAP eligibility under OBBB’s redefinition of “dependent child,” schools and DHS will no longer be able to use this automatic process. Instead, families will have to manually apply for benefits.

More Paperwork for Families and Schools: Schools will be required to collect and verify individual applications for students to participate in free meal programs. This means parents must submit income documentation, and school personnel must review and process those documents. That process is time-intensive and susceptible to errors and delays.

Increased Burden on DHS Staff: DHS employees will need to review more individual applications for Summer EBT eligibility, process more manual cases, and reprogram eligibility systems. The department’s existing staffing levels and technological systems were not designed to absorb this increase in case management.

Disproportionate Impact on Small and Rural Districts: Districts with fewer administrative staff or technological infrastructure will struggle the most. These are often the same schools serving high numbers of low-income children.

Timing Risks: Summer EBT benefits are issued on a short timeline—within weeks of the school year ending. Increased paperwork and manual review requirements will make it harder to issue benefits in time, particularly for families unfamiliar with the application process.

In short, the proposed changes would turn a mostly automatic and efficient system into a fragmented, paperwork-heavy process that places strain on families and public institutions alike.

Cost to Arkansas Could Skyrocket

DHS currently receives $5.3 million from the state in SNAP-related appropriations (Act 788 Section 5); OBBB’s changes to SNAP would create an entirely new financial landscape.

If the state is required to contribute 5% of total SNAP benefit costs (approximately $552 million/year based on 2024 data), that’s about $27.6 million annually. Add to that the increased SNAP admin cost share (from 50% to 75%), and Arkansas could face an additional $13 million in administrative expenses.

Combined, the total new state obligations for SNAP could exceed $40 million a year — money that is not currently budgeted.

This doesn’t even include the state match for Summer EBT, which is funded separately (and tenuously) through medical marijuana revenue. In short: if the SNAP cost share increases dramatically, sustaining any new program — like Summer EBT — becomes far more difficult.

Revenue Stabilization Pressures

Under Arkansas’s Revenue Stabilization Act, increased obligations in one area mean cuts or reprioritization elsewhere

Without a dedicated funding stream, Summer EBT could be downgraded or eliminated in tight budget years

What to Watch

Senate Deliberations on OBBB

Will the child definition change be softened?

Will states fight to remove the new SNAP match requirements?

Governor Sanders’ Budget Commitments

Will the Summer EBT appropriation be protected next session?

Will the state identify contingency revenue sources if federal support disappears?

DHS Implementation Planning

Is DHS preparing for increased eligibility verification demands?

What systems are in place to triage a potential enrollment collapse?

Final Word

Arkansas made a serious investment in fighting summer hunger through its 2025 DHS budget. But the state must now face a hard truth:

A program is only as strong as the federal framework it relies on.

If Congress passes OBBB as written, Arkansas will have to choose between raising state spending, shrinking the program, or cutting off families in need.

We built something bold. Now we have to fight to keep it standing.