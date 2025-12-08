By Janie Ginocchio

In our last blog post, we meticulously documented the “Saline County Mafia’s” playbook: the swapped sons, the backroom succession of the county clerk’s office. But to view Doug Curtis’s retirement and Trevor Villines’s uncontested ascent in isolation is to miss the forest for the trees.

This isn’t just about changing personnel in Benton. It’s about preserving a critical seat of power in Little Rock.

Doug Curtis does not merely hold the office of Saline County Clerk. He holds something arguably more powerful for the alliance: a seat on the Board of Directors of the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC).

His sudden, last-minute decision not to run for re-election, perfectly timed to hand the office to Trevor Villines, must be seen through this lens. The machine isn’t just passing a job; it’s executing a relay race with the baton of institutional power.

Why the AAC Board Seat is a Core Objective

The AAC Board serves as the central governing body for county interests in Arkansas. Its authority is substantial:

It holds the power to hire, fire, and determine the compensation of the Executive Director — a position held by Chris Villines, who is Trevor’s father and the employer of Doug Curtis’s son, Josh.

It controls the organization’s multi-million dollar budget, which is funded by dues from all 75 counties and includes significant revenue from risk management services purchased by 56 counties.

It establishes the legislative and political agenda for counties across the state.

Given this concentration of authority, maintaining influence over this board seat is a paramount strategic interest for the Villines-Curtis alliance. Losing it would cede a critical vote to another county clerk — potentially one independent of their network — during key decisions affecting Chris Villines’s leadership and the AAC’s direction.

Doug Curtis’s coordinated exit and the uncontested succession of the Saline County Clerk’s office to Trevor Villines strongly suggest a plan to preserve this influence. The logical next step in this pattern is for the alliance to advocate for Trevor Villines to be elected by the Arkansas Association of County Clerks to succeed Curtis on the AAC Board, thereby keeping the seat within their orbit and ensuring continuity of oversight.

This maneuver takes on added significance as Chris Villines, having led the AAC since 2010, will likely retire in the coming years. By positioning Trevor Villines on the board and with Josh Curtis already entrenched as the AAC’s chief lobbyist, the alliance is effectively grooming its next generation of leadership, ensuring that control of the influential organization remains within the fold.

The Next Step: The Clerks’ Vote

The clerks’ seat on the AAC Board is not a county-specific appointment; it is an at-large position elected by the county clerks association. Therefore, the machine’s likely next objective is clear: ensure Trevor Villines is elected by his fellow clerks to succeed Doug Curtis in that board role.

Consider the pattern:

Step 1 (The Foundation): Cross-hire each other’s sons, binding the families (2015). Step 2 (The Hold): Doug Curtis maintains the Saline County Clerk’s office and its associated AAC board seat for a decade. Step 3 (The Handoff): Curtis engineers the uncontested succession of the clerk’s office to Trevor Villines (2025). Step 4 (The Preservation): The alliance pressures the clerks’ association to elect Trevor to the board, preserving their oversight of Chris Villines and influence over the AAC’s future.

This is not speculation; it is the logical projection of their established modus operandi. They convert public offices into durable family assets. The clerks’ association vote is the last barrier between them and a fully fortified position.

The Pressure on the Clerks

The Arkansas Association of County Clerks now faces an unenviable choice. They are one of the less dominant blocs in the AAC ecosystem, which is ruled by county judges and sheriffs.

If they elect Trevor Villines, they become active participants in preserving a board seat for a political machine, endorsing its tactics, and placing a son in a position to oversee his father’s directorship — a glaring conflict of interest.

If they reject him, they must defy a powerful, retaliatory alliance and potentially face political consequences within the AAC’s hierarchy.

The machine is betting on fear and inertia to deliver the vote.

A Call for Accountability and Courage

This is a pivotal moment that extends far beyond Saline County. Taxpayers from every county fund the AAC. They deserve to know if its governance is being manipulated by a single county’s dynasty.

We call for the following:

To the Arkansas County Clerks: Your upcoming vote for your AAC board representative is a referendum on the independence of your association. Will you preserve a seat for a machine, or will you choose an independent voice? Your collective integrity is your strength.

To the AAC Board Members from Other Associations (Judges, Sheriffs, etc.): Will you allow this blatant perpetuation of a conflict of interest to proceed? The credibility of the AAC is at stake.

To the Media: Ask Doug Curtis: “Did you coordinate your retirement to preserve the AAC board seat for your alliance?” Ask Trevor Villines: “Do you intend to run for the clerks’ seat on the AAC board?” Ask Chris Villines: “Do you believe it is appropriate for your son to potentially hold a board seat overseeing your employment?”

The “Saline County Mafia” has shown its hand. They are not giving up power; they are transferring it within the family to preserve it. The question now is whether anyone in the system has the will to stop them

.