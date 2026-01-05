Where’s David Ray? A Screenshot of Attorney General Tim Griffin’s November 2025 campaign finance report shows payments to Rep. David Ray stopped after almost three years of monthly $10,000 income as Griffin’s campaign manager.

When we filed sweeping ethics complaints against Attorney General Tim Griffin, Rep. David Ray, and their network of PACs, the response from the subjects was one of unified, dismissive contempt.

In a text to the Arkansas Advocate, Griffin said:

“These politically-motivated complaints are a total joke and are deeply unserious to anyone who knows anything about Arkansas law. My campaign and political action committee go to great lengths to follow all applicable laws and rules, and I look forward to this frivolous complaint being dismissed.”

Ray was equally scornful, calling the complaint “the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. It is completely false, totally frivolous, and not even worth the paper it’s printed on... I am not intimidated by their baseless attacks — in fact, they only motivate me to work even harder to advance conservative policies and principles.”

Strong words. Confident words.

But the first campaign finance reports filed after those statements tell a far more revealing story. They show not dismissal, but rapid adaptation. Not indifference, but defensive preparation. And ultimately, a strategic retreat from the most glaring alleged violation.

October: The Defensive Pivot

Their public stance was “ignore this nonsense.” Their private actions were “lawyer up and pay up.”

The Supreme Court-Caliber Hire: On Oct. 9 , Griffin’s campaign paid $790 to attorney Brett Watson of Searcy . Watson isn’t just any lawyer. He is a former Special Justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court, has handled over 350 appeals, and chairs the committee that drafts the Arkansas Bar Association’s handbook on appeals. This is the definition of a specialized, top-tier appellate authority — an unmistakable choice for mounting a serious defense before the Ethics Commission or higher courts.

The $20,000 Payment: On Oct. 10, the campaign paid Ray $20,000 — double his usual controversial $10,000 monthly salary.

November: The Retreat and the Adaptation

If October was the defensive stance, November shows the tactical shift.

The Vanishing Act: After 31 straight months of payments, the November report shows $0.00 paid to Ray. No salary. No consulting. The financial relationship that formed the core of the quid pro quo allegation — a legislator paid by a campaign while carrying the payer’s bills — abruptly stopped. Was the $20,000 a final severance? The reports don’t say, but the silence is deafening.

Fundraising While Unopposed: Despite running completely unopposed, Griffin’s November fundraising accelerated after the filing deadline passed. He raised $113,985 for the primary alone, with a notable influx from the prison lobby. Three lobbyists from Capitol Advisors Group (Mitchell Lowe, John Burris, Nicole Ogles), a firm with pro-prison clients, each gave $1,000. Bill Vickery, also of Capitol Advisors, gave $2,800 to Griffin for the general, bringing his cumulative total for the race to $3,300. This, as Griffin remains one of the state’s most vocal advocates for a $750 million new prison.

The Machine’s Vendors Persist: While the Ray payment stopped, the flow to other parts of the network continued. The campaign paid $10,488.22 to the Gilmore Strategy Group — the lobbying firm at the heart of the conduit contribution allegations — for “mail printing and postage.”

A Hit Dog Hollers

The contrast between their public bravado and their private maneuvering is stark:

They said: The complaints are a “frivolous,” “baseless” political joke, “unserious” to legal experts.

They did: Hired one of the state’s most credentialed appellate attorneys, a former special Supreme Court justice, within weeks.

They said: The allegations only motivate them to “work even harder.”

They did: Made a giant, final payment to their key lieutenant and then cut public financial ties.

They said: They “go to great lengths to follow all applicable laws.”

They did: Immediately stopped the specific, repeated practice that formed one of the most serious ethical allegations against them.

This isn’t the behavior of men confronting a “dumb” and “frivolous” nuisance. This is the behavior of a political machine that felt a sting, assessed a vulnerability, and reconfigured itself. The core engine — fundraising from interested parties, spending with allied firms — keeps humming. But the most conspicuous, and allegedly illegal, gear has been removed from view.

The message from their wallets is clear: the complaints were serious enough to force a change and hire the legal equivalent of a surgical strike team. Their words were just for show.

The Ethics Commission’s investigation continues. And now, so does the evidence that their targets’ actions speak far louder than their insults.

